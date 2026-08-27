Shafaq News- Tehran

Qatar and Iran are discussing a temporary shipping corridor through the Strait of Hormuz and joint mine-clearing operations in the strategic waterway, Qatar’s foreign ministry reported on Thursday.

According to a statement, during a meeting in Tehran with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, Qatar’s Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani urged respect for neighboring countries’ sovereignty and freedom of navigation, while calling for continued diplomacy to ease regional tensions. Araghchi praised Qatar’s efforts to promote dialogue and de-escalation.

رئيس مجلس الوزراء وزير الخارجية @MBA_AlThani_ يجتمع مع وزير الخارجية الإيرانيطهران | 27 أغسطس 2026اجتمع معالي الشيخ محمد بن عبدالرحمن بن جاسم آل ثاني، رئيس مجلس الوزراء وزير الخارجية، اليوم في طهران، مع سعادة السيد عباس عراقجي، وزير الخارجية بالجمهورية الإسلامية الإيرانية.… pic.twitter.com/u99Ll7mpWN — الخارجية القطرية (@MofaQatar_AR) August 27, 2026

Hormuz, through which roughly 20% of the world’s oil passes, has remained largely closed under Iranian restrictions since Feb. 28, following the joint US-Israel war on Iran. The corridor briefly reopened after a US-Iran memorandum of understanding (MoU) took effect on June 18, but closed again as military tensions rose. Tehran maintains that the waterway remains under Iranian control. US President Donald Trump, however, claims the waterway is "open and operating."

Iran and Oman agreed on Wednesday on their respective shares of the Strait of Hormuz waters and revenues.

Read more: Hormuz maritime incidents kill 20+ in six months