Shafaq News- Baghdad

Asian Games bronze medalist Ali Qasim has been named to Iraq's boxing team for the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games in Japan, with Abbas Qasim also confirmed and a third place still to be decided.

Iraqi Boxing Federation President Ali Takleef told Shafaq News that Kazakh national team coach Darkhan Dyussembekov selected Abbas Qasim for the 55 kg division and Ali Qasim for 70 kg after assessing the fighters during a training camp in Kazakhstan.

Mohammed Anwar and Mohammed Sattar are competing for Iraq's remaining place at 60 kg, with Dyussembekov to choose one after completing his technical assessment.

Ali Qasim won bronze at the previous Asian Games in Hangzhou in the men's 63.5 kg division, losing 5-0 in the semifinals to Lai Chu-en of Chinese Taipei.

Takleef said the national team is continuing preparations with support from the Iraqi National Olympic Committee and that the boxers have reached a good level of readiness.

The 20th Asian Games will be held in Aichi-Nagoya from September 19 to October 4. Iraq plans to compete in the men's 55 kg, 60 kg, and 70 kg boxing divisions.