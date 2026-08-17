Asian Games preparations continue despite Iraq boxing hurdles

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq will send five boxers to an international tournament in Kazakhstan this week in preparation for the 2026 Asian Games despite severe financial constraints, the national federation said.

Iraqi Boxing Federation President Ali Takleef told Shafaq News that the Almaty tournament begins on August 20 and will feature competitors from across Asia and Europe. Iraq's squad includes Al-Muhaimin Ali Takleef and Abbas Qasim at 55kg, Mohammad Anwar and Mohammad Sattar at 60kg, and Ali Qasim at 65kg.

Kazakhstan-born national team coach Darkhan Dyussembekov had seen clear progress from the boxers during their training camp, Takleef stated, adding that the federation would continue funding preparations for international competitions despite what he described as a severe financial crisis.

The Asian Games will run from September 19 to October 4 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, with boxing competition beginning on September 21.

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