Shafaq News- Aichi

Iraqi boxer Ali Qasim Hamdan advanced to the round of 16 at the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games after defeating Nepal's Darlami Bahadur in the 70-kg category on Monday.

Hamdan controlled the bout from the opening round at Daisen Arena Nishio in Aichi, combining disciplined defense with quick, unexpected attacks that unsettled his opponent. He maintained his advantage through all three rounds to secure the victory.

The win marked Hamdan's first at the Asian Games and booked his place in the last 16.

Iraqi boxer Abbas Qasim Hamdan will begin his campaign in the 55-kg category on Tuesday, when he faces Sri Lanka's Rekmal Prasanna.

On Wednesday, Iraq's Mohammed Sattar Saleh will take on Bahrain's Omar Boudhahi in the 60-kg category.