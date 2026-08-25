Shafaq News- Gulf

At least 20 seafarers or port workers have been killed in 68 maritime incidents across the Gulf and neighboring waters near the Strait of Hormuz during six months of war involving Iran, the United States and Israel, according to data from the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

The incidents averaged one every 2.6 days, leaving at least 35 people wounded and one missing. Tankers accounted for about half of the incidents, container ships for 20% and bulk carriers for 15%. The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) classified 47 as attacks.

Liberia-flagged vessels were the most affected, with 13 involved in incidents, followed by Panama- and Marshall Islands-flagged ships with 10 each. Four Iran-flagged vessels were also involved.