Iraq achieves historic milestone with first IMO certified auditor

Shafaq News/ Iraq has secured an achievement in maritime regulation with the International Maritime Organization (IMO) officially recognizing an Iraqi auditor for the first time.

Farhan Al-Fartousi, Director-General of the General Company for Ports of Iraq, told Shafaq News on Wednesday that the IMO has certified Captain Zain Al-Abidin Adel Abdul Munim as an accredited auditor under the IMO Member State Audit Scheme (IMSAS).

"This is an unprecedented achievement in Iraq’s history," Al-Fartousi said. "The relentless efforts of the company’s administration have led to the IMO’s acceptance of an Iraqi maritime expert as an IMSAS-certified auditor, a first for the Ministry of Transport and Iraq’s ports sector."

Boosting Iraq’s Compliance with Global Maritime Standards

The certification is expected to significantly aid Iraq in preparing for an upcoming mandatory IMO audit, ensuring that its ports and maritime sector comply with international regulations.

"This will help Iraq navigate the IMO's compulsory audit process and enhance our ability to meet its requirements," Al-Fartousi noted. "It is a major step forward in aligning Iraq’s ports with international safety and security standards."

The development is seen as a crucial advancement in Iraq’s efforts to modernize its maritime infrastructure, improve port operations, and bolster global confidence in its compliance with international maritime regulations.

What is IMSAS?

The IMO Member State Audit Scheme (IMSAS) is a comprehensive evaluation program that assesses how effectively IMO member states implement international maritime conventions. The audit covers areas such as maritime safety, security, environmental protection, and regulatory enforcement.

By having an IMO-certified auditor, Iraq is now better positioned to streamline regulatory processes, improve maritime governance, and ensure adherence to global safety protocols, a move that could enhance trade and shipping efficiency across the country’s ports.