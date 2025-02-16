IMO President visits Iraq, praises maritime progress

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, International Maritime Organization (IMO) President Arsenio Dominguez expressed support for Iraq’s maritime advancements and invited Iraqi Transport Minister Razzaq Muhaibis to visit the IMO headquarters in London.

During his visit, Dominguez toured Umm Qasr’s northern and southern ports alongside Muhaibis, Iraq’s Ambassador to the UK Jaafar Al-Sadr, Basra Governor Asaad Al-Eidani, and other senior officials.

Speaking at a press conference, Dominguez stated, “I am impressed by Iraq’s progress and the sustained development in its maritime sector. I want to emphasize the importance of our collaboration and look forward to returning to see further advancements.”

Muhaibis highlighted that the visit followed Iraq’s official request, stressing the IMO’s role in overseeing global maritime operations and fostering long-term cooperation. He noted that Iraq has ratified over 30 maritime agreements and protocols, including the latest on mandatory inspections, ensuring “full compliance” with international requirements for IMO White List inclusion, aligning Iraq with other recognized maritime nations.

Notably, Iraq has made significant strides in revitalizing its maritime industry, beginning with investments in Umm Qasr Port expansion and the Al-Faw Grand Port projects, while new security measures and electronic tracking systems have enhanced port operations.