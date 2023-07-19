Iraqi Ports Yields Nearly Half a Trillion Dinars in H12023

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ports Public Company registered an approximately half a trillion Iraqi dinar revenue in the first half of 2023, a performance that superseded the revenues of the corresponding period in 2022 and 2021.

Farhan al-Fartousi, the General Director of the Iraqi Ports Public Company, said in a statement on Wednesday that the company's revenues for the initial six months of the current year clocked in at 492,535,435,887 Iraqi dinars (375,981,248.8 US dollars).

These impressive earnings, al-Fartousi remarked, are principally the result of a comprehensive development plan that the company adopted.

"This plan was primarily centered around expense optimization and an emphasis on national efforts, in addition to incorporating several strategic initiatives into operation," he explained, "moreover, it entailed the enhancement and modernization of the company's maritime fleet and the infrastructure of many ports."