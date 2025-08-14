Iraq joins bloc opposing IMO green fuel plan

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq announced on Thursday its opposition to the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) proposed green fuel regulation, joining seven other countries in warning that the plan could impose unjustified financial burdens on the shipping sector.

Baghdad aligned with Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Venezuela, and Yemen in rejecting the draft rules, which aim to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from ships. The group submitted a joint memorandum in July, urging member states to reconsider the regulation, citing what they called “ambiguities and loopholes” in the proposed procedures.

The regulation, set for a final vote in October, seeks to cut shipping emissions by 4% below 2008 levels by 2028 and by 30% by 2035. It also includes penalties for non-compliant shipping companies.

Iraq and its allies argue that the rule would significantly raise marine fuel costs and strain global shipping, especially given the limited near-term availability of low-carbon alternatives.