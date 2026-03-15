Kurdistan Asayish shot down two drones over Al-Sulaymaniyah, no damage reported

Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

Kurdistan Region security forces, the Asayish, shot down two drones over al-Sulaymaniyah on Sunday with no casualties or damage reported, local authorities stated on Sunday.

Karzan Sherko, spokesperson for the Asayish in Al-Sulaymaniyah, said the sounds heard in the city were the result of security forces intercepting the two unmanned aerial vehicles. Meanwhile, A source in the Asayish told Shafaq News that reports claiming a ballistic missile had fallen in Al-Sulaymaniyah were inaccurate, confirming that the incident was limited to the downing of two drones.

The Kurdistan Region has recently faced heightened security tensions, with strategic locations —including Harir Air Base and Erbil International Airport— frequently targeted by rockets and drones amid ongoing confrontations involving Iran, the United States, and Israel.