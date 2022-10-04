Two drones target districts in Al-Sulaymaniyah

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-10-04T17:57:51+0000

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, unidentified drones struck areas in Penjwen and Sharbazher districts in Al-Sulaymaniyah governorate. In a condition of anonymity, two sources told Shafaq News Agency, "A drone has attacked a village in Sharbazher district of Sulaymaniyah." It is the second time in a day. At the same time, another drone bombed a village in the district of Penjwen. The sources said. They did not give further details about the size of damage or casualties, but they suggested that the two planes were for the Turkish forces and targeted the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) headquarters. Earlier today, a drone targeted a vehicle carrying PKK members, which resulted in the death of one militant and the wounding of others in Sharbazher.

