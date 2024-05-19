Iranian President, FM's lives "at risk" after helicopter incident, says official

Shafaq News/ An unnamed Iranian official on Sunday told Reuters that the lives of President Ebrahim Raisi and his foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian were "at risk" following a "crash".

"We are still hopeful but information coming from the crash site is very concerning," said the official.

So far, Iranian state media just been reporting Raisi's helicopter was forced to make a "hard landing".

Rescue teams are reportedly on their way to the site of the incident, but state media has said bad weather is hampering their efforts.