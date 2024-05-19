Iranian President, FM's lives "at risk" after helicopter incident, says official

Iranian President, FM's lives "at risk" after helicopter incident, says official
2024-05-19T15:44:09+00:00

Shafaq News/ An unnamed Iranian official on Sunday told Reuters that the lives of President Ebrahim Raisi and his foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian were "at risk" following a "crash".

"We are still hopeful but information coming from the crash site is very concerning," said the official.

So far, Iranian state media just been reporting Raisi's helicopter was forced to make a "hard landing".

Rescue teams are reportedly on their way to the site of the incident, but state media has said bad weather is hampering their efforts.

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon