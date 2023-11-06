Iranian President to lead delegation at OIC Summit in Riyadh

Shafaq News/ Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi will lead the Iranian delegation to the upcoming Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) summit in Riyadh. The summit, scheduled for next Sunday, November 12, was called by the OIC to address the Israeli aggression against Gaza. The Tasnim news agency reported on Monday.

Earlier today, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation officially announced the extraordinary Islamic summit, set to take place in the Saudi capital, Riyadh. The gathering aims to address the escalating tensions and violence in Gaza, with leaders from member countries coming together to discuss strategies and responses to the ongoing crisis.