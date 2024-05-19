USD/IQD rate closes slightly lower in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) closed at a slightly lower rate in the markets of Baghdad, the Iraqi capital, today, Sunday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the USD recorded a closure rate of 145,800 IQD to 100 in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges, 100 IQD below the opening rate this morning.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 147,000 and 145,000IQD to 100, respectively.

In Erbil, USD selling and buying rates stood at 145,450 and 145,350 IQD to 100, respectively.