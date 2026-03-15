CF condemns attacks on PMF sites, diplomatic missions in Iraq

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Coordination Framework (CF), the biggest parliamentary bloc, condemned on Saturday attacks targeting the headquarters of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) and other security forces, describing them as violations of Iraq’s sovereignty and threats to the country’s security and stability.

In a statement, the alliance said the attacks resulted in deaths and injuries among personnel “who were performing their duty within the official military formations tasked with maintaining security and stability.”

The remarks came following an emergency meeting at the Government Palace to discuss recent security developments, hosted by the head of the PMF and the organization’s chief of staff, and attended by Caretaking Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani.

The participants also reiterated their rejection of attacks targeting vital state facilities and diplomatic missions, stressing the importance of maintaining security measures to protect diplomatic missions and their premises, and called for pursuing those responsible for attacks that endanger their security.

The meeting also followed the killing of three PMF members in a strike that targeted a headquarters in Baghdad, hours before a rocket attack struck the U.S. Embassy in the capital.

Earlier, American facilities and interests in Baghdad and the Kurdistan Region, including a diplomatic site near Baghdad International Airport and a military base near Erbil International Airport, have been targeted by drone and rocket attacks claimed by Iran-aligned Iraqi armed groups.

The escalation comes amid an ongoing confrontation between the United States, Israel, and Iran since February 28, a conflict that has led factions affiliated with the so-called Islamic Resistance in Iraq to intensify their attacks.