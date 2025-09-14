Iraq’s CF rejects claims of PMF-US talks

Shafaq News – Baghdad

On Sunday, the Coordination Framework (CF), an alliance of Iraq’s ruling Shiite political forces, denied reports that leaders of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) held meetings with US troops.

CF member Udai al-Khadran told Shafaq News that none of the PMF leaders have ever participated, “nor will they participate,” in any security or military meeting attended by US representatives, arguing that “the adviser’s remarks were only aimed at reassuring the Americans and presenting a certain image to the Iraqi public.”

Earlier, Khaled al-Yaqubi, an adviser to Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, said that PMF officials were present in security and military reform meetings “with US participation.” He also referred to extensive discussions with Washington about the factions and their role during the war against ISIS, when US air power provided cover for their operations.

Washington has recently increased pressure on Baghdad over the PMF’s future, warning against legal changes that could entrench Iran-aligned factions. US officials have cautioned that amendments to the 2016 PMF Authority Law could threaten security cooperation.