Iraq's CF discusses US partnership and withdrawal

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq's Coordination Framework, a political ruling alliance of predominantly Shiite parties, met on Wednesday to discuss several domestic and foreign issues, including boosting cooperation with the US administration, a source confirmed to Shafaq News.

The meeting examined Iraq’s future partnership with the US, focusing on plans for a gradual withdrawal. Officials highlighted the need to maintain security coordination and economic ties during the drawdown, while protecting Iraq’s sovereignty and regional relationships.

Participants also reviewed the recent Israeli strike on a residential district in Doha, which killed five Hamas members and a Qatari security officer, condemning the attack.

The session concluded with discussions on the upcoming November 11 parliamentary elections, noting the disqualification of hundreds of candidates and emphasizing adherence to the law to ensure a fair and transparent vote.