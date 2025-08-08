Trump to meet Russia's Putin in Alaska next week

Shafaq News – Washington

On Friday, US President Donald Trump announced that he will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on August 15.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump described the event as “a long-awaited meeting,” adding that further details will be disclosed later.

According to a report by Russia’s Ria Novosti, a Russian representative noted that Alaska is a location where Moscow and Washington’s economic interests intersect, with potential for large-scale projects, adding that a future meeting could be held in Russia, as Putin has extended an invitation to Trump.

No official agenda for the Alaska summit has been released. Situated across the Bering Strait from Russia, the US state also carries symbolic weight in the history of US–Russia relations, having been purchased from the Russian Empire in 1867.

Earlier, Putin hosted Trump’s special envoy, Stephen Witkoff, at the Kremlin for more than three hours. The discussions included exchanges on Ukraine and prospects for developing strategic cooperation between the two countries.