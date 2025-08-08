China backs Russia-US dialogue on Ukraine

Shafaq News – Moscow / Beijing

On Friday, Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed support to the continued dialogue between Moscow and Washington, urging swift progress toward a resolution of the war in Ukraine.

In a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Xi welcomed Moscow’s ongoing contact with the United States, reaffirmed Beijing’s support for peace talks, and underscored the importance of diplomacy over confrontation.

The call followed the Kremlin’s announcement that Putin is expected to meet US President Donald Trump in the coming days, as Washington pushes Moscow to take steps toward ending the war.

According to the Kremlin, Putin reached out to Xi to update him on recent exchanges with the United States. It was the second phone conversation between Xi and Putin in less than two months. The Russian leader is expected to visit China in September for events marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.

Trump has recently expressed frustration with Moscow over the lack of progress on peace efforts, warning of steep tariffs on countries that continue purchasing Russian oil — including China. On Wednesday, the US president indicated he may introduce duties on Chinese imports similar to the 25 percent tariffs already imposed on India over its purchases of Russian crude.

In response to those remarks, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun described Beijing’s energy cooperation with Moscow as “just and legitimate.”