Trump hails new tariffs: Billions now flowing to US

Shafaq News – Washington

On Thursday, US President Donald Trump welcomed the rollout of new tariffs on imports from dozens of countries, describing the move as a significant victory for American trade policy.

“Billions of dollars in tariffs are now flowing into the United States,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. In a separate post, he had called the measures “reciprocal,” targeting nations that had “taken advantage” of the US for years.

The tariffs, authorized by an executive order signed last week, raise import duties from 10% to between 15% and 41% on a broad range of products. Affected countries include major trading partners such as the European Union, Japan, South Korea, India, and others.