Kremlin: Constructive Putin-Witkoff Ukraine discussions

Shafaq News – Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a three-hour meeting in Moscow with US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff to discuss the war in Ukraine, the Kremlin stated on Wednesday.

According to the Russian newspaper Kommersant, Putin’s foreign policy advisor, Yuri Ushakov, described the talks as very useful and constructive, noting that they covered both the Ukrainian conflict and strategic cooperation between Russia and the United States.

Ushakov also confirmed that Putin conveyed messages to US President Donald Trump during the meeting. "From our side, certain signals were delivered, especially concerning the Ukraine file, and we received corresponding signals from President Trump," he told reporters.

The talks took place just two days before a deadline set by Trump for Russia to reach a peace agreement with Ukraine.