Russia’s Medvedev: Trump's threats risk US-Russia war

Shafaq News – Moscow

On Monday, Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council, sharply criticized US President Donald Trump after his threat to shorten the deadline he had given Russia to reach a ceasefire agreement with Ukraine.

Posting on X, Medvedev vowed that every new ultimatum is a threat and “a step toward war—not between Russia and Ukraine, but with his own country,” adding that “Russia is not Israel or even Iran.”

Trump's playing the ultimatum game with Russia: 50 days or 10… He should remember 2 things:1. Russia isn't Israel or even Iran.2. Each new ultimatum is a threat and a step towards war. Not between Russia and Ukraine, but with his own country. Don't go down the Sleepy Joe road! — Dmitry Medvedev (@MedvedevRussiaE) July 28, 2025

Earlier, Trump warned he would impose harsh tariffs on Russia’s trading partners if Moscow failed to agree to a ceasefire within 50 days, effectively giving President Vladimir Putin a deadline of September 2.

However, during a meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Trump said he would reduce that 50-day window, suggesting the deadline could be shortened to “10 or 12 days.”