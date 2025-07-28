Russia’s Medvedev: Trump's threats risk US-Russia war

Russia’s Medvedev: Trump's threats risk US-Russia war
2025-07-28T23:06:50+00:00

Shafaq News – Moscow

On Monday, Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council, sharply criticized US President Donald Trump after his threat to shorten the deadline he had given Russia to reach a ceasefire agreement with Ukraine.

Posting on X, Medvedev vowed that every new ultimatum is a threat and “a step toward war—not between Russia and Ukraine, but with his own country,” adding that “Russia is not Israel or even Iran.”

Earlier, Trump warned he would impose harsh tariffs on Russia’s trading partners if Moscow failed to agree to a ceasefire within 50 days, effectively giving President Vladimir Putin a deadline of September 2.

However, during a meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Trump said he would reduce that 50-day window, suggesting the deadline could be shortened to “10 or 12 days.”

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon