Trump warns Russia of new tariffs

Shafaq News – Washington

On Monday, President Donald Trump announced that the United States plans to impose additional tariffs on Russia if no peace agreement is reached within 50 days, reaffirming continued military support for Ukraine.

Speaking alongside NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, Trump highlighted that the United States would deliver billions of dollars in military aid to Ukraine, emphasizing that Washington will not cover the expenses of the weapons.

Despite ongoing communication with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Trump conveyed frustration over persistent missile attacks against Ukraine, which at times complicate diplomatic efforts.

“I speak often with Putin to end the war, but when missiles rain down on Ukraine,” he added.

However, Trump remained hopeful about reaching an agreement with Putin, underlining the broader stakes of the conflict and the urgent need for decisive action to restore peace.

On the economic front, Trump outlined plans for tariffs that could include a 100% duty on Russian goods, alongside secondary sanctions targeting countries importing Russian oil.

In turn, Rutte described the US decision to arm Ukraine as a “significant development,” noting that several European nations are preparing to contribute military aid. He confirmed that multiple assistance packages are underway to support Ukraine.