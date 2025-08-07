Kremlin: Putin-Trump summit in the works

Shafaq News – Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin has agreed to hold a meeting with US President Donald Trump, the Kremlin confirmed on Thursday, though no date or location has been announced.

Kremlin Adviser Yuri Ushakov told reporters that preparations are underway and the summit is expected “in the coming days," adding that while US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff had proposed involving Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the upcoming talks will be limited to Putin and Trump.

Ushakov said a venue has already been selected but withheld specifics, suggesting that the United Arab Emirates is considered one of the “suitable places” for hosting the meeting.

The announcement came after Witkoff met with Putin in Moscow on Wednesday, ahead of Trump’s August 8 deadline for Russia to agree to a ceasefire with Ukraine or face expanded sanctions. These include secondary measures targeting countries—such as India and China—that continue purchasing Russian energy exports.