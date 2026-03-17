Iraq condemns ‘treacherous’ attacks on PMF and diplomatic missions

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Council of Ministers on Tuesday denounced attacks on security forces and diplomatic missions, warning they threaten the country’s stability, according to a statement.

During a meeting, caretaker Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani described the strikes on security positions as “treacherous,” confirming they killed several members of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), a state-affiliated paramilitary network. He also rejected attacks on embassies and consulates, calling them “terrorist acts” aimed at undermining hard-won security gains.

The escalation comes amid an ongoing confrontation between the United States, Israel, and Iran since February 28. In Iraq, factions aligned with Tehran have stepped up operations under the banner of the “Islamic Resistance in Iraq,” claiming rocket and drone strikes on what they describe as “enemy bases,” while PMF units have reported deadly attacks on their positions across several cities.

Earlier today, Iraq’s Supreme Judicial Council warned that targeting diplomatic missions —including embassies, consulates, ambassadors’ residences, and official properties— may carry the death penalty under Iraqi law.

Read more: Drone incidents reported across 14 Iraqi provinces in latest escalation