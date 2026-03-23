Iraq's Al-Sudani: US and Iran repeatedly violate airspace, Washington struck PMF

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s caretaker Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, said on Monday that both the United States and Iran are repeatedly violating Iraqi airspace, accusing Washington of carrying out strikes against the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF).

In an interview with the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera, Al-Sudani said Iraq faces no immediate threat of internal conflict or a resurgence of large-scale terrorism, noting that only limited extremist cells remain and are being actively pursued.

“The problem now is the violation of Iraqi airspace by US aircraft, as well as Iranian missiles and drones,” he stressed, adding that US strikes on PMF positions had resulted in casualties, which he described as strongly condemned.

Al-Sudani also accused Israel of fueling regional conflicts and disregarding international law, saying Iraq is closely monitoring the escalation given its location in a region shaped by overlapping international and regional interests.

He stated that Baghdad seeks to avoid being drawn into any conflict and will not allow the country to become a battleground for rival powers. “The Iraqi government is working to strengthen internal stability while also engaging in diplomatic efforts to bridge differences between opposing sides,” he vowed, emphasizing that Baghdad maintains good relations with both Iran and the United States, “which enables us to play a mediating role,” he said.