US-led Coalition kept 400 ISIS detainees in Syria's largest prison despite mass transfer to Iraq

Shafaq News- Hasakah

The US-led Coalition kept 400 ISIS detainees at Sina'a prison in northeastern Syria's Hasakah city out of the mass transfer to Iraq, a Syrian security source told Shafaq News on Thursday.

"The Coalition preferred to keep certain names from the organization in Syrian prisons," the source said. The retained detainees hold various nationalities, including Syrian, Iraqi, foreign, and Asian.

Sina'a prison remains under the control and protection of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces' (SDF) counter-terrorism units, operating under Global Coalition oversight and support.

Last February, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) completed the transfer of more than 5,700 ISIS prisoners following security tensions in northeastern Syria between the SDF and Damascus authorities, which threatened the security of ISIS detention facilities.

Read more: ISIS detainee transfers test Iraq’s post-Coalition security