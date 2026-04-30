Iranian toman down 65% in six months, dollar nears 180,000 in Tehran

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran's currency continued its sharp decline Thursday, with the dollar averaging 179,850 toman on the parallel market, bringing the rial's losses to more than 16% in a single week and nearly 65% over the past six months.

The slide reflects mounting US economic pressure on Tehran, compounded by fears of renewed military conflict in the Middle East and the ongoing naval blockade restricting Iranian oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz.

(One toman = 10 Iranian rials)