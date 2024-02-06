USD exchange rates dip in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News / The dollar prices decreased today, Tuesday, in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region (KRI).

Our correspondent reported that the dollar prices dropped with the opening of the main Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges to reach 152,000 IQD per $100, while yesterday's prices were 152,200 IQD per $100.

The selling prices in exchange shops in the local markets in Baghdad decreased, with the selling price reaching 153,000 IQD, while the buying price was 151,000 IQD for every $100.