USD exchange rates remain stable in Baghdad and Erbil on Sunday

Shafaq News / USD exchange rates remained stable today, Sunday, in the markets of Baghdad and the capital of the Kurdistan Region (KRI), Erbil.

According to Shafaq News Agency’s correspondent, USD rates stabilized with the opening of Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock markets at 156,250 IQD for $100, consistent with rates recorded on Saturday.

Moreover, the selling price at local exchange shops in Baghdad remained steady at 157,250 IQD, while the purchase price stood at 155,250 IQD for every $100.