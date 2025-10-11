Iraqi ruling bloc rejects US sanctions on PMF-affiliated firm

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s Coordination Framework (CF), the Shiite political alliance leading the current government, on Saturday condemned US sanctions recently imposed on Al-Muhandis General Company, an affiliate of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF).

The US Department of the Treasury imposed new sanctions on several Iraqi entities and individuals—including Al-Muhandis General Company and Baladna Agricultural Investments—accusing them of channeling funds and intelligence to Iran-backed armed groups, particularly Kataib Hezbollah.

CF lawmaker Mukhtar al-Mousawi told Shafaq News the move represents a direct assault on the PMF and Iraqi sovereignty, describing it as “a blatant interference’’ in domestic affairs and an attempt to undermine state institutions established through government and legal frameworks.

He underlined that Al-Muhandis plays a critical national role, contributing to strategic and service projects across Iraqi provinces, employing thousands of citizens, and supporting reconstruction and stability, particularly in areas liberated from terrorism.

Pointing to the impact on Iraqi citizens, Al-Mousawi challenged the US Treasury’s justification as lacking legal evidence, asserting that previous administrations treated Iraq with a mentality of political tutelage.