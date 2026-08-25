Shafaq News- Erbil/ Al-Sulaymaniyah

Cities across Iraqi Kurdistan held religious ceremonies and public gatherings on Tuesday to mark the Prophet Muhammad's birthday, known as Mawlid, featuring Quran recitations, devotional chanting, and the free distribution of thousands of meals and sweets.

In Erbil, streets and older districts were decorated with green flags and lights. Large crowds gathered at the historic Erbil Citadel, the Qaysari Bazaar, and the city's Bata area, where residents handed out food and drinks at no charge and held devotional gatherings in mosques and public squares.

Mullah Ahmed al-Erbili, a religious affairs instructor, told Shafaq News that residents of Erbil have marked the occasion in a distinctive way for decades, which he said reflects values of tolerance and peace.

The public celebrations were preceded by Sufi observances in several areas around Erbil, including ceremonies held by the Sayyid Abdullah tekke in the village of Toraq, southwest of the city, with dervishes and followers of the Qadiri Sufi order joining residents and visitors.

In Al-Sulaymaniyah, similar celebrations took place at mosques and religious centers. The city's Grand Mosque hosted one of the largest events, drawing thousands of people from different communities and faiths.