Shafaq News- Diyala

Water supplies have reached around 40 villages south of Bahraz in Iraq’s Diyala province after increased releases into the Kharisan River, a provincial council member said on Tuesday.

Nizar al-Luhaibi told Shafaq News that higher flows and the removal of obstructions along waterways had allowed water to reach many villages that had been struggling with shortages and drought.

He said supplying other affected areas would take more time.

Read more: Iraq’s water crisis deepens

The increased releases would particularly help farmers as they prepare for the winter planting season, al-Luhaibi said, adding that the measure followed appeals from residents.

He also said the increase came ahead of the rainy season and that Lake Hamrin held “good” water reserves following flooding during the previous season.

Read more: Did rain solve Iraq’s water problem?

On Aug. 3, Shafaq News reported that nearly 40 villages south of Bahraz were suffering severe water shortages, forcing residents to rely heavily on wells and threatening farmland. The shortages were attributed to drought and encroachments on rivers and canals supplying the area.