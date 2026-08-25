Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

Gold prices were stable in Baghdad on Tuesday but fell in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

According to a Shafaq News survey, wholesale prices on Baghdad’s Al-Nahr Street were unchanged from Monday, with 21-carat Gulf, Turkish and European gold selling at 1.012 million dinars per mithqal (about five grams) and buying at 1.008 million dinars.

Iraqi 21-carat gold sold at 982,000 dinars per mithqal and was bought at 978,000 dinars.

At retail jewelry shops, Gulf 21-carat gold sold for between 1.015 million and 1.025 million dinars per mithqal, while Iraqi gold ranged from 985,000 to 995,000 dinars.

In Erbil, prices declined, with 22-carat gold selling at about 1.043 million dinars per mithqal, 21-carat at 996,000 dinars and 18-carat at 854,000 dinars.