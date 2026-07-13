IMO rejects Trump plan for Hormuz transit fees

Shafaq News- London

The International Maritime Organization (IMO) on Monday demanded details on US President Donald Trump's statement that he plans to impose a 20% fee on goods transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

The UN maritime agency opposed the imposition of charges on vessels passing through any strait used for international navigation, reaffirming the principle of freedom of navigation under international maritime law.

Trump announced that the United States would reinstate an "Iranian blockade" in Hormuz while keeping the waterway open to international shipping, and Washington would impose a 20% charge on cargo transiting the strait to cover security costs. Iran's Persian Gulf Strait Authority stated earlier that passage remained unfeasible because of recent US military actions.

Last week, the IMO Council adopted a non-binding decision condemning Iran's creation of an authority to oversee traffic through the Strait of Hormuz and urged member states not to recognize Tehran's sovereignty claims or restrictions on international navigation.

Trump’s decision came after the United States and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding guaranteeing free commercial passage through the strait for 60 days starting June 19, while requiring vessels to submit transit requests through Iran's designated corridor authority.