Shafaq News- Tehran

The head of Iraq's Supreme Judicial Council, Faiq Zaidan, said Tuesday that Iraq stands with Iran against the "criminal American and Israeli aggression" during a visit to Tehran, according to Iran's Tasnim news agency.

During his meeting with the head of Iran's judiciary, Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Ejei, Tasnim quoted Zaidan as condemning “economic terrorism” against Iran and called for the full implementation of judicial agreements signed between the two countries.

Recalling Iranian support during past crises, Zaidan said, "We will never forget Iran's support for Iraq, whether in 2003 or during the days of the terrorism crisis," a reference to the 2003 US-led invasion of Iraq and the subsequent war against the Islamic State (ISIS).

Mohseni-Ejei said cooperation between the two countries had deepened across all areas, and that judicial and legal ties had expanded through memorandums of understanding and agreements signed by both sides.

Separately, Zaidan met with Mohsen Rezaei, the secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, he stressed the need for regional cooperation and for securing the shared border between the two countries.

Rezaei said Iran wanted a strong and independent Iraq and that the countries of the region would decide their own future, adding that the United States "will have no place in the region's future." He also called for addressing anti-Iran groups present along the two countries' shared border, according to Tasnim.