Supreme Council sentences ISIS member to life in prison

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Baghdad/Karkh Criminal Court has sentenced an ISIS member to life in prison for spreading extremist content and promoting terrorist ideology on social media platforms, the Supreme Judicial Council announced Thursday.

The sentence was handed down under Iraq's Anti-Terrorism Law No. 13 of 2005, as well as Article 132/1 of the Penal Code.

Earlier today, the Iraqi forces arrested an ISIS security commander in Tarmiya, north of Baghdad. The suspect operated within the group's so-called “Wilayat Al-Anbar” (Al-Anbar Province) and was involved in attacks targeting security personnel and civilians. He later moved to Baghdad and continued working with ISIS.

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