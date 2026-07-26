Israeli violations delay Lebanese Army deployment in south

Shafaq News- Beirut

Continued Israeli attacks and violations of existing understandings are obstructing the deployment of Lebanese troops in the south, the Lebanese army said on Sunday.

The army accused Israeli forces of carrying out systematic destruction of homes, bulldozing property, shelling several southern areas, and using machine-gun fire across southern Lebanon. It also said Israeli troops confiscated rubble in border areas, destroyed a water facility belonging to the National Litani River Authority, and burned centuries-old olive trees and large agricultural lands, most recently on the outskirts of Aitaroun, in Bint Jbeil district.

Israeli forces also opened fire near military positions in Kfartebnit, Nabatieh Al-Fawqa, and Zawtar Al-Gharbiyeh, disrupting the operations.

Despite the incidents, the army said it continues to facilitate residents' return to Zawtar Al-Gharbiyeh and is carrying out security missions there, as well as in Froun and Srifa, in coordination with the Military Coordination Group for Lebanon (MCG4L), alongside its broader operations across southern Lebanon.

تُواصل قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي اعتداءاتها وخروقاتها للتفاهمات القائمة والقوانين الدولية عبر التدمير الممنهج للمنازل وتجريفها، والقصف والتمشيط بالأسلحة الرشاشة في عدة مناطق جنوبية، من بينها: كفرتبنيت - النبطية، حداثا وكونين - بنت جبيل، نبع إبل السقي، الخيام، المنصوري وبيوت السياد… pic.twitter.com/y0jvMGQ1l2 — الجيش اللبناني (@LebarmyOfficial) July 26, 2026

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told Fox News that discussions on a Lebanon agreement represent significant progress and demonstrate that Hezbollah's ability to “intimidate the Lebanese government has greatly diminished.”

“We will see what happens regarding the Lebanese army's ability to control the areas we are clearing,” Netanyahu said, referring to territories where Israeli forces have been conducting military operations.