PM Al-Zaidi to visit Saudi Arabia after Ankara

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi will travel to Saudi Arabia this week for an official visit that includes bilateral talks and the signing of memorandums of understanding (MoUs) across several sectors, according to an informed Iraqi government source.

The talks will address security cooperation between Iraq and Saudi Arabia, coordination of positions on regional matters, and the effect of war on security and economic stability across the region, the source added.

Al-Zaidi has undertaken a series of foreign engagements in recent weeks. He visited the United States on July 14 and made an official visit to Iran on July 24. Before the trip to Riyadh, He is scheduled to make an official visit to Ankara on Tuesday. That visit is set to include talks and cooperation agreements in the security, economic, and investment fields, along with oil and energy files and expanded trade, as well as discussion of regional and international issues, a government source said.

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