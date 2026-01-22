Iraq to pursue legal action against ISIS detainees transferred from Syria

Shafaq News– Baghdad

Iraq’s Supreme Judicial Council announced on Thursday that it will begin formal legal proceedings against terrorism suspects transferred from Syria, following the relocation of detainees previously held in prisons run by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

In a statement, the council said that all detainees, “regardless of their nationality or position within the terrorist organization,” will be subject exclusively to Iraqi judicial authority, emphasizing that legal procedures "will be applied without exception, in a manner that safeguards victims’ rights and reinforces the rule of law in Iraq.

Earlier, Iraqi officials and US Central Command confirmed the transfer of an initial batch of about 150 detainees previously held by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), while CENTCOM said the total number of prisoners expected to be relocated to Iraq could eventually reach around 7,000, citing security concerns amid renewed fighting in the area.

For years, the SDF has overseen detention centers housing ISIS members and their affiliates following the group’s territorial defeat in Syria, including Al-Hol camp, Al-Shaddadi, and Al-Aqtan prisons.

