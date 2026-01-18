Global Coalition takes over security of ISIS prisons in Syria

Shafaq News– Damascus

The US-led Coalition forces assumed responsibility for securing prisons and detention facilities holding members of ISIS, a Syrian source told Shafaq News.

The source reported on Sunday that the facilities included Al-Hol camp, which houses around 17,000 people, including about 3,000 Iraqi nationals, and is administered by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), without providing further details.

Earlier today, the SDF said in a post on X that an ISIS cell attempted to carry out attacks against its forces in the city of Raqqa, but it repelled the assaults.

تحديث- حاولت مجموعة من خلايا تنظيم داعش الإرهابي تنفيذ هجمات على قواتنا في مدينة الرقة، حيث تصدت لهم قواتنا بنجاح وأفشلت تلك المحاولات.وتواصل قواتنا في هذه الأثناء عمليات التمشيط وملاحقة تلك الخلايا. — Syrian Democratic Forces (@SDF_Syria) January 18, 2026

Clashes in northeastern Syria intensified today between Syrian government forces and the SDF, particularly around areas in Raqqa province, which hosts US and Global Coalition forces and contains camps and detention facilities holding ISIS members. According to the an SDF source, 26 detention facilities operate across eastern Syria, holding nearly 12,000 foreign ISIS fighters from more than 50 countries.

Read more: Progress and perils: Iraq continues Al-Hol returns