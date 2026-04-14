Qatar calls for stability as Strait of Hormuz crisis impacts markets

Shafaq News- Doha

Qatar on Tuesday described the Strait of Hormuz crisis as “temporary,” urging coordinated regional action to safeguard stability and ensure the continued flow of global trade.

Speaking at a press conference, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed bin Mohammed Al-Ansari stressed that uninterrupted maritime commerce through the strait is critical to global security, identifying consolidation of the US-Iran temporary ceasefire and progress toward a lasting settlement as immediate priorities.

Al-Ansari called for a unified regional approach involving all Gulf states and voiced support for ongoing mediation efforts, particularly those led by Pakistan, as part of broader coordination to advance negotiations. He also expressed confidence in Qatar’s economic resilience and that of the wider region, while acknowledging potential wider impacts.

Dismissing reports that Qatar had paid Iran to halt attacks as inaccurate, the spokesperson pointed to continued coordination with regional partners to maintain a unified position and reiterated the country’s opposition to Israeli operations in Lebanon, affirming Doha’s support for de-escalation.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump announced a blockade aimed at curbing Iran’s oil exports by targeting shipping to and from Iranian ports. The Wall Street Journal estimated the disruption could cost about $435 million per day, while Iran warned that no port in the Gulf or the Sea of Oman would remain safe if its ports were targeted.