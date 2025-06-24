Qatar condemns Iranian missile strike on Al Udeid Base

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani condemned Iran’s missile strike on Al Udeid Air Base as a “blatant violation of Qatari sovereignty,” warning that such acts could inflame regional instability.

In a joint press conference with Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam held in Doha, Al Thani described the attack as “unacceptable,” revealing that Qatari air defenses intercepted all but one missile, which landed in an unpopulated area. “The Qatari armed forces performed heroically in repelling the attack,” he said, stressing that the military had “demonstrated its capacity to protect citizens, residents, and the sovereignty of the nation.”

The strike, reportedly launched by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), targeted the US-operated Al Udeid Air Base in retaliation for American airstrikes on Iranian nuclear sites days earlier.

Al Thani confirmed that US President Donald Trump had called Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani following the attack to express Washington’s solidarity with Qatar.

He also announced that Qatar would host an emergency meeting of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) foreign ministers to discuss the evolving security situation and coordinate a joint response.

Despite the firm language, Al Thani emphasized Doha’s commitment to diplomacy. “Qatar believes in dialogue to address regional challenges,” he said, reaffirming the country’s preference for de-escalation.

Furthermore, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi called Al Thani to explain Tehran’s position. According to Iranian state media, Araghchi asserted that the missile strike on Al Udeid was a “legitimate act of self-defense” under Article 51 of the UN Charter, and not intended as an act of hostility toward Qatar.

“The attack was in response to the US aggression on Iranian territory,” Araghchi said. “It cannot be considered an attack against the Qatari government or people.” He added that Tehran would not allow its relations with Qatar or other regional neighbors to be damaged by the current tensions.

“We have always upheld the principle of good neighborliness and will not allow the United States or the Zionist regime [Israel] to sow discord among us and our regional brothers.”

Earlier today, Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned Iranian Ambassador Ali Salehabadi to formally protest the strike. The ministry reiterated its condemnation of the attack and demanded respect for Qatari sovereignty and the safety of its residents.