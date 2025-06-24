Qatar summons Iranian Ambassador after IRGC missile strike on Al-Udeid base

Shafaq News/ Qatar’s Foreign Ministry summoned Iranian Ambassador Ali Salehabadi on Tuesday to deliver a formal protest following the missile strike by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Al-Udeid Air Base.

In an official statement, the ministry condemned the attack as a “flagrant violation” of its sovereignty and airspace, as well as a breach of international law and the UN Charter, asserting that Qatar reserves the right to respond in accordance with international law.

“The attack contradicted the principles of good neighborliness and the close ties between Doha and Tehran,” it added, stressing that Qatar "has always advocated dialogue with Iran and made intensive diplomatic efforts in this regard."

The ministry called for an immediate return to negotiations and peaceful mechanisms to resolve disputes, urging all sides to halt military operations and prioritize regional and global stability.

The missile strike on Monday came in response to US-Israeli airstrikes targeting Iranian nuclear facilities. Shortly after the exchange, a ceasefire agreement was brokered to halt further escalation. However, Israeli officials have accused Iran of violating the truce, while Tehran has denied any post-ceasefire missile launches.