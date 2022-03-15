Iran's attack on Erbil: The destroyed house owner calls the Iranian Ambassador to visit him

Shafaq News/ Businessman Baz Al-Barzanji called on Tehran's Ambassador to Baghdad, Iraj Masjedi, to visit his house that was attacked by the Iranian missiles, and make sure that this house “belongs to an Iraqi family and not an Israeli base.”

Speaking to the Iraqi parliament delegation visiting Erbil on Tuesday, Al-Barzanji said, "Fortunately, the family was not at home when nine ICBMs targeted it."

He added, "as a father, I find it necessary for Iraqis to know that a family inhabited this house, and I am convinced that something went wrong."

"I asked the parliamentary committee to reach the Iranian ambassador to personally visit Erbil and form a diplomatic committee for inspecting the house."

In turn, Hakim al-Zamili, the deputy speaker of the Iraqi parliament, said that the parliament "rejects such attacks targeting Iraqi territory," stressing, "there is a quad alliance consisting of Iraq, Iran, Russia, and Syria to exchange intelligence and military information. Therefore, information should have been checked before launching this attack."

"Iraq will not be a site for conflicts, and neighboring countries should respect the sovereignty of Iraq… we will have a position in Parliament regarding the bombing."

After the delegation's tour on the sites of the attack, Al-Zamili said, "We are sure that the house belongs to an Iraqi family, and we as a parliamentary investigation committee would reveal only the facts."

The delegation includes First Deputy Speaker of Parliament Hakim Al-Zamili, Deputy Speaker Shakhwan Abdullah, and several deputies.

Iran attacked Erbil on Sunday with a dozen ballistic missiles in an unprecedented assault on the capital of Kurdistan.

The missiles came down in areas near a new U.S. consulate building, but no Americans were injured.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps claimed responsibility. It said that the attack was against "Israeli "strategic centers in Erbil," suggesting it was revenge for recent Israeli airstrikes that killed Iranian military personnel in Syria.

The Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi headed a delegation of officials of the Ministers of Defense and Interior to visit the Erbil Governorate.

Al-Kadhimi met with the Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani, the leader Masoud Barzani, and the Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani, to follow up on the situation.

He also visited the attack sites, including the destroyed houses and Kurdistan 24 building.

After meeting Kurdish President, Al-Kadhimi said that the attack represents a "deep concern," adding, "We came today to Erbil to stand by and support Kurdistan."

Concerning Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps' statement claiming that the attack was against "Israeli "strategic centers in Erbil, President Barzani denied the presence of any Israeli base in the Region, considering this rumor is "baseless."

"We demand the Iraqi federal government and the international community to recognize these offensives and spare no effort to curb the country's sovereignty and stability, and the people's security and safety." He said.