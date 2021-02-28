Ankara Summons the Iranian Ambassador over Masjidi's remarks on the Turkish Ops in Iraq

Shafaq News/ Turkey on Sunday summoned the Iranian ambassador in the country over remarks alleging it violated Iraq's sovereignty, according to diplomatic sources.

Summoning Ambassador Mohammad Farazmand, the Turkish Foreign Ministry expressed the country's rejection of the accusations leveled by Iran's envoy in Baghdad, underlining that Ankara is fighting the PKK terrorist organization, which targets Iraq's stability, security and sovereignty, said the sources.

They added that Ankara also told Farazmand that it expects Iran to support, not oppose, Turkey's fight against terrorism.

Iran’s Ambassador to Baghdad, Iraj Masjedi, in an exclusive interview with Rudaw called on Ankara to withdraw its troops from Iraq and respect international borders.

We reject military intervention in Iraq and Turkish forces should not pose a threat or violate Iraqi soil,” Masjedi told Rudaw, “The security of the Iraqi area should be maintained by Iraqi forces and [Kurdistan] Region forces in their area.”