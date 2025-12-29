Iran’s Central Bank denies governor resignation amid protests

Shafaq News– Tehran

On Monday, Iran’s Central Bank dismissed reports that its Governor Mohammad Reza Farzin had resigned, as protests spread in Tehran over the sharp fall of the rial and mounting economic pressure.

The denial followed reports by Iranian outlets, citing an official in President Masoud Pezeshkian’s office as saying Farzin had submitted his resignation.

The conflicting accounts emerged as protests by merchants and shop owners continued for a second day in parts of the capital. Hundreds of shops were closed in central Tehran, particularly around the Grand Bazaar, according to witnesses and videos circulating on social media.

Demonstrators called for urgent government action to halt the currency’s decline and stabilize prices.

Iran’s currency has fallen to record lows in the unofficial market, trading at around 1.4 million rials per US dollar and about 1.7 million rials per euro, according to market estimates. The depreciation has fueled inflation and driven up prices of basic goods, prompting some traders to suspend sales amid sharp daily price swings.

Iran’s economy has long been strained by Western sanctions, with pressure intensifying following the reimposition of international measures linked to Tehran’s nuclear program and the stalemate in talks with the United States. Regional tensions, including a 12-day conflict with Israel earlier this year, have added to the economic burden.

Pezeshkian has pledged to curb inflation and rising living costs, telling parliament during the presentation of the draft budget for next year that economic stability was a priority. Iran’s judiciary has meanwhile warned that holding foreign currency constitutes an “economic crime” and would be dealt with firmly.