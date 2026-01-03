Ilam: Several killed, injured in protests and security unrest

Shafaq News- Ilam

Armed clashes erupted on Saturday in Malekshahi, a city in Iran’s Ilam province, leaving three people dead and several others injured, Iranian opposition media sources said on Saturday.

Fars News Agency reported that protests escalated into unrest described by authorities as terrorist in nature after armed groups attempted to breach a local security center.

Preliminary figures showed that two of those killed were among the attackers, while local sources confirmed the death of a member of the security forces. The unrest caused extensive material damage, including vandalism of government buildings such as the district administration headquarters, the Martyrs Foundation, and police stations. Several banks and private homes were also looted or damaged, triggering fear among residents.

Special forces units later intervened to contain the violence and disperse armed demonstrators. Security deployments remain heavy, with cautious calm gradually returning to the city as authorities move to restore order.

According to Iranian police, protests started on Monday and had spread to at least 25 cities, particularly in western and southwestern provinces. Iranian media reported that a Basij member, Ali Azizi, was killed during clashes in western Iran after being stabbed and shot. Since shopkeepers in Tehran first shuttered their businesses on Sunday, at least seven people have been killed and 44 arrested, according to official figures.

Read more: Iran’s Khamenei, Pezeshkian cite currency instability and foreign interference in protests