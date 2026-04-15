Iranian sanctioned supertanker pierces US maritime blockade

Shafaq News- Tehran

An oil supertanker entered Iranian waters through the Strait of Hormuz without interception, Iran’s Fars News Agency reported on Wednesday, describing the transit as taking place openly despite US sanctions and maritime restrictions.

The agency noted that the sanctioned very large crude carrier (VLCC), with a capacity of up to two million barrels of crude oil, sailed from international waters with its tracking system active and without concealment before reaching Iranian territorial waters without interference.

The passage comes days after US President Donald Trump unveiled a blockade aimed at curbing Iran’s oil exports. The Wall Street Journal estimated potential losses at around $435 million per day, with Iran warning that no port in the Gulf or the Sea of Oman would remain secure if its own ports come under attack.

Earlier today, the US Central Command indicated that within less than 36 hours of the measures taking effect, US forces asserted that Iranian ports were fully blockaded, bringing maritime trade to and from Tehran to a complete halt.