Shafaq News- London/ Riyadh

A vessel sailing through the Arabian Gulf was struck by two unidentified projectiles off the coast of Saudi Arabia, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on Monday.

The incident occurred 72 nautical miles east of Ras Al Khafji as the vessel was heading southeast. All crew members were confirmed safe, and no environmental impact was reported.

UKMTO WARNING 192-26 Click here to view the full warning⤵️ https://t.co/ajUF17Fa2w #MaritimeSecurity #MarSec https://t.co/lv9hNEFBn6 — UKMTO Operations Centre (@UK_MTO) November 2, 2026

UKMTO did not identify the vessel or provide details about its flag or ownership.

No party has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz remains severely disrupted following the US-Israeli war on Iran. UKMTO data showed that 101 vessels transited the waterway between October 22 and 24, compared with an average of about 138 vessels per day in 2025.